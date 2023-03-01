The Houston Rockets Who Are The Worst Team In The NBA Are Contemplating A Move To Saskatoon, Canada

From hot Houston to cold Saskatoon.

HOUSTON - (Sports Satire) - NBA Commissioner Adam "Sticks" Silver, has been informed by the owner of the Houston Rockets that he may be relocating (moving) his team after the end of the current season.

Multi-Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who made his money in the fast food industry, as well as in the sports gambling industry, has divulged to the NBA that he is sick and tired of his team having the worst record in the entire NBA and hardly drawing any fans.

Fertitta said that his Rockets are currently languishing in the cellar with a lowly, abysmal record of (13-48).

He said he has tried all kinds of basketball promotions to get fans to fill the arena seats. Fertitta even came up with the "Buy Two Bags of Peanuts and Get a Free Budweiser" promotion.

Grandpa Ferty, as her grandkids call him, even had a "Guess The Number of M&M's In a 5-Gallon Jar" promotion and win a free all-expenses 7 days and 7 nights trip down to Cancun, Mexico.

Meanwhile Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the Canadian people, who are rabid NBA basketball fans, would certainly welcome another pro team from America since the Toronto Raptors are extremely popular.

SIDENOTE: Rockets players center Boban Marjanovic (#51) and point guard TyTy Washington, Jr. (#0) say that they would definitely welcome the move since both are avid moose hunters.

