Russian Tennis Player Sacrificial Lamb In Australian Men's Final

Playing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final made Russian player Daniil Medvedev look like an amateur. The thing is, Medvedev was playing his heart out and playing great tennis, but nothing seemed to work.

It started with a reasonable 7-5 score in the first set. But after that set, everything went straight downhill. It was as though Djokovic was sitting in a chair, easily returning winners to Medvedev who was scrambling left and right, to the net, back to the baseline, hitting winners, but every winner Medvedev hit was just not quite good enough.

Sitting in his recliner, Djokovic would return another super winner and win the point.

At one time during the match, Medvedev finally won a truly impossible, magical point. God took pity. So amazed by the win, Medvedev waved his arms, asking the audience to join him in celebration.

Sportsmanship! Beautiful! Not claiming the match was rigged or stolen.

Not sending in Medvedev’s team, friends and supporters in an attempt to overthrow the final match result. A win was a win, and numbers are never disputed in a civilized world.

Afterward, during the trophy ceremony, Medvedev graciously congratulated the winner, mentioning that, years ago, when he, Medvedev, was ranked 500th in world tennis, and Djokovic was Number 1, Medvedev said he didn’t think Djokovic would even speak to him. But Djokovic did speak to him, and asked many questions, treating him as an equal.

Djokovic congratulated Medvedev in return, predicted future grand slam wins, “But not just yet.”

All this with COVID-19 still an enormous threat, but sportsmanship and humanity still, thank you, god, still reigns supreme in Australia and tennis.

