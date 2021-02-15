Melting snow causes flood in hikers boot!

(NOT EDITED) German hikers setting out in a snowstorm did not expect a sudden rise in temperatures. At 06.00 AM the snow and ice was still frozen. However, after six-hours hiking in the Black Forest, Germany, suddenly the snow underfoot started to melt rapidly!

Knowing they still had 4 hours to go, Siegfried Laufer, hobby hiker, looked down at his boots and realised the surrounding melting snow was gradually entering his hiking boots causing massive discomfort. He asked his colleagues to stop for a minute so he could drain his boots. Removing a pair of soggy woolly socks, he managed to get the melted snow out, but replacing his soggy socks was not the solution.

An hour later, Siegfried's boots were now brimming over with water, and step for step drowning his feet! He could not manage another step, so his colleagues called the emergency service and told them their colleague was drowning in his boots!

They sent a helicopter out to save him from drowning. After arriving at the scene of the pending disaster the doc on board realised there was no deep water in the vicinity, and nobody drowning. He rushed over to the group of hikers and asked where the victim was.

They pointed to Siegfried's soggy socks and boots filled with water, then the Euro dropped! Siegrfried was flown back to base, given a bill for 2000 Euros and, was advised to buy a pair of decent hiking boots and not those from Aldi for 10 Euros!

Siegfried is now suing Aldi, but they have told him to "Fick Dich" because their hiking boots, Made in Swaziland, are not suitable for hiking in the freezing Black Forest, only in dry desert regions, and he should have read the safety instructions!