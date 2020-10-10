2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2020 Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition was under way this last summer, and everybody who is everybody watched from where they could. There weren’t many sports out there, so for a sports fan to find this one going on, was a diamond in the rough. This event is always scheduled in Coney Island Brooklyn, NY.

This year’s winner for the men’s tournament was Joey Chestnut - this being his 13th title as a competitive hot dog eater. He ate 75 hot dogs and buns. That is a lot of weiner. Some would say too much for a man. But anyway, this event was a milestone, since it included his 1,000 career hot dog at a competition.

For the women, Miki Sudo ate 48.5 hot dogs and buns, which set a record and marked her 7th title. In a recent interview, Miki explained “I’ve eaten a lot of weiners in my day, but never thought it would earn me such a prestigious title.”

New changes to the sport of competitive eating include betting. This means next year’s challenge will include more bookies and people “taking a dive” as in all the great sports, like football, boxing, and ping pong.