Neymar's tears caused by a Bayern champagne shower getting in his eyes!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Monday, 24 August 2020

image for Neymar's tears caused by a Bayern champagne shower getting in his eyes!
"Who the fuck can we spend another £200 million on? This Brazilian cry-baby is crying all the way to our bank!"

(UNEDITED) The world looked on as a Brazilian mega-superstar cried his eyes out after losing to a team of barbarian Bavarian's. A spectacle it was not, but the real spectacle unfolded when dethroned footy King, Neymar, surrendered to his superior opponent, a Canadian nearly-unknown; well they all know him now!

Neymar, shamefully, stuck to his seat refusing to accept his annual role as a loser, and the Brazilian paparazzi, hoping to create some sympathy for their prodigy, decided to show him crying instead of Bayern whooping it up!

However, Neymar, was forced to accept his loser medal. 'Mad Munich Mueller', clocked him and shoved a shower of champagne, Formula One style, under his nose, and the tears ran even faster!

Neymar, then did a 'schwalbe', rolled over a hundred times, called Mad Mueller an imbecile, and cried all the way into his bimbo's boobs, who flew via private jet to Lisbon, just in time to console her multi-millionaire loser lover boy.

The 'Neymar Reality Show' will continue next season, and there will be many more tears to follow, but only when the world's footy paparazzi are there to film it all. In the interim, those 'Bavarian Barbarian Conquerors' will rule the footy world, and Neymar's tears will mean sod all, hopefully!

Only PSG's Arabian owners know why the hell they paid £200 million for the 'Brazilian Boo Boy' because nobody else does!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Loserneymar

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more