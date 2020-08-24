Neymar's tears caused by a Bayern champagne shower getting in his eyes!

(UNEDITED) The world looked on as a Brazilian mega-superstar cried his eyes out after losing to a team of barbarian Bavarian's. A spectacle it was not, but the real spectacle unfolded when dethroned footy King, Neymar, surrendered to his superior opponent, a Canadian nearly-unknown; well they all know him now!

Neymar, shamefully, stuck to his seat refusing to accept his annual role as a loser, and the Brazilian paparazzi, hoping to create some sympathy for their prodigy, decided to show him crying instead of Bayern whooping it up!

However, Neymar, was forced to accept his loser medal. 'Mad Munich Mueller', clocked him and shoved a shower of champagne, Formula One style, under his nose, and the tears ran even faster!

Neymar, then did a 'schwalbe', rolled over a hundred times, called Mad Mueller an imbecile, and cried all the way into his bimbo's boobs, who flew via private jet to Lisbon, just in time to console her multi-millionaire loser lover boy.

The 'Neymar Reality Show' will continue next season, and there will be many more tears to follow, but only when the world's footy paparazzi are there to film it all. In the interim, those 'Bavarian Barbarian Conquerors' will rule the footy world, and Neymar's tears will mean sod all, hopefully!

Only PSG's Arabian owners know why the hell they paid £200 million for the 'Brazilian Boo Boy' because nobody else does!