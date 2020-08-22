"I didn't punch that Greek bastard's lights out!" claims lad from Sheffield

(UNEDITED) Ouzo can have strange effects on boozing Brits lounging on Greek islands after a 'Hard Day's Night" especially those from the grand old county of Yorkshire, UK, where they breed them hard, and not so fast!

One Sheffield lad, who was let loose after being chained up all year, decided to go on a boozy riot on the Greek island of Mykonos, and after being arrested, he blamed the Greeks for supplying him with buckets of their favorite tipple, ouzo!

Not really knowing where the fuck he was, and being accosted by the local 'Fuzz', he reacted like any other tough, twinkle-toed Yorkshire lad would do, and punched a Greek Copper's lights out!

After spending two nights in a cooling out cell with a bunch of sad, sorry, muy pobre, African illegal immigrants, the Yorkshire lad confessed to them, "anybody can hack it, look at me, I'm the most expensive defender on the planet and don't really know why!"

They looked at him and said, "who the fuck are you, we only know Drogba!"

After attempting to 'baksheesh' the Greek cops, which they gladly accepted, our proud Yorkshire defender of Brit rights to booze, and cause havoc 'hooligan style' wherever they go, is now being shipped back to his beloved Yorkshire home, VIP style, not Ryanair. His paymasters from across the Pennines, who also saw 'red', are contemplating sending him into exile to Sevilla, but they don't need a Yorkshire Donkey, they have a Belgian one called, Lukaku, to do their donkey work for them!