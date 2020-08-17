Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not joining Pep and Messi in Rome, he's going back to Oslo to ask Thor how to win things!

(UNEDITED) A strange sickness has appeared over Manchester, UK, not the pandemic though. It seems like footy Gods hate the rain, cold and clouds smothering the place and prefer sunnier climates. Pep Guardiola, has taken the decision to abandon his duties as Man City manager and join the Pope. The other 'loser' will now go in a different direction, not to Rome, or the Cologne Dome, but back to Oslo to pray for redemption.

Ole, Norwegian would if he could, has decide to pray to Thor instead, hoping the Nordic god will give him the strength to damn win something at last. Ole, told Jaggedone, in a secret interview, that becoming a Catholic priest is out of the question because Nordic gods will not allow him back into Norway after he gets the sack, once again.

So, Ole is praying to them for forgiveness for not being a proper 'Viking Warrior' who defeats everything in its path and, is hoping Thor will send a few bolts of lightning into his brain to remind him; substituting knackered players in the 85th minute just aint good enough!

Manchester has now become the laughing stock of the footy world, and blaming opposition goalkeepers for having 'Worldies' is just not good enough to win trophies. Ole, is hoping for some assistance from above Scandinavian clouds, but the clouds of doubt are gathering in Manchester. So, Thor, better come up with something explosive otherwise Ole will join the 'Not So Special Ones' as yet another 'loser' attempting to fit into the boots of a real Celtic God called Sir Alex!