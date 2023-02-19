A New Pfizter Variant Targets Comedy

When Comedy's Infectious, They'll Die Laughing!

A whistleblower who used to work for big-pharma giant Pfizter has told the US Weekly Medical News Picayune that all variants are created in the lab, and that some can be directed specifically towards certain types of people:

“Like any egotistical elitist, the head of Pfizter doesn’t like being criticized,” the anonymous ex-employee said. “And he really hates comedians because they always make fun of him and others.

"The Mucky-Mucks don’t like comedians because they don’t take things seriously enough. Don’t they know to bow down before a superior? Clearly not. So a variant was made to target only comedians.

"Comedy clubs around the world will soon be closed by hazmat soldiers, who will be given the command to shoot on sight anyone telling a joke of any kind. And politicians will be writing laws to change the law of freedom of speech so that jokes are not defined as speech, but as a form of terrorist grooming.

"Just a few words changed, and everybody can become a comedian – I mean, a criminal! Oh god, don’t print that – and did I say Mucky Mucks – I’m doomed, they’ll mistake it for a joke!”

The whistleblower then ran away, whistling, possibly screaming, and weeping like a man in the thralls of carpe diem. He seized the day, and it seized him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

