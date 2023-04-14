A 7.9 Earthquake Hits Idaho and 13 Million Pounds of Potatoes End Up In Neighboring Wyoming

BOISE, Idaho - (Spoop News) - The Boise Idahoan Gazette Newspaper has just stated that the devastating 7.9 earthquake that hit the "Potato State," ended up causing 13 million pounds of spuds, to end up in neighboring Wyoming.

Gov. Mark "Potato Pie" Gordon said that his state will make every effort to have a team of ecologists travel to Wyoming and load up the potatoes and bring them back to Idaho.

He noted that he will be employing the Idaho National Guard, The Idaho Highway Department, and members of the local chapter of the KKK to retrieve the billions of spuds.

Meanwhile, fast food chains, like McDonalds, Burger King, Jack in The Box, and Whataburger will be importing potatoes for their French fries from Costa Rica.