Black Hole Discovered on Earth!

So the Chinese and their white balloon is met by America and its black chemical cloud of death.

Who to hate more?

The planet Earth now has a mole, just like Jupiter. And what's that big red spot made up of? And how many living things are on that gas giant?

Children are opening their mouths to the sky – and I thought rain was taxed? Not anymore, since the rain falls black. Black rain … wasn’t Michael Douglas in a movie called that? Is he still alive? Will American school children still be? If not by mass shooting, then death from above?

Boy, America, you really hate your own people even more than foreign terrorists, dontcha? I mean, Christ, you derail a train, then blow up the cars that didn’t break – just so more chemicals could form an eye of Sauron in the clouds? Da fuck, America? Wha Da Fuuuuuuuuuck!

And now here comes the snow. I’m on the ground in Ohio, Phil, and snow is falling and burning holes in the road and through people. Every animal within a 100 mile radius is fucking dead! I mean, dead in 24 hours. Are there politicians giving their thoughts and prayers … sigh, shut up, just shut the fuck up already!

The pet stores are out of business! Grocery stores can only sell contaminated food – at jacked-up prices. The people of Ohio are leaving en masse in cars, trucks, snow mobiles, and … balloons! They’re getting the fuck outa Ohio. Didn’t Neil Young sing a song about that shitty state? That was in the 60s – how’s everything now?

And as I left in my turbo charged helicopter, for cleaner air (state officials say “Everything’s fine … sure, I’d drink the water and bath my kids in it … now, I’m not thirsty right now – I said no, I’m not drinking that fucking poison – cut to commercial!) …

… as I was saying, as I left in a hurry, the black clouds within the clouds got bigger and bigger, and I think it was floating towards China.

PS: Pete the Butt, you fucked up large, dude. And I trusted you! My chickens are dead!