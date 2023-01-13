Over/Under 30 is Damn Dirty

Under 30 ... So Young to Do Hard Time ... See Ya When You're 60

Long ago, during the days of the Dark Lord, also known as the Olden Times, there was a saying: do not trust anyone over 30.

Now, in this brave new century, all has reversed. We’re in the Looking Glass World here, people.

Now, anyone under the age of 30 is highly suspect. Evil coders and hackers and internet ogres have seen where new money lies: in data.

The buying and selling of information, of creating new apps to steal your privacy, to sell to anyone with more money than they’ll ever have … the young have become corrupt in so short a time …

So now, when you see a young person, hiss at them, scare them with your wrinkles and your unholy stench of decay. “I am old … ye shall not have my data streams!”

In the land of corrupt computer nerds, it’s better to be a crusty old grandpa or grandma who don’t trust no one never, dang nabbit – especially the grandchildren who refuse to call!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

