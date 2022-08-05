Jane Austen May be Reincarnated with Biotech Help

There is an unknown billionaire's far-out research company - creating life to live on other planets - (Can't mention his name, though it starts with a B).

This company had gotten hold of a sample of Jane Austen's hair and done a complete DNA sequence. They can introduce this into one of Jane's distant genetic female relatives - and there is a good chance we will have another Jane Austen, to verbally savage current British society.

(What fun she would have had with Boris Johnson.)

Her heir wil be well paid, and the search is on.

They wanted a famous person to get the publicity for the Company but, Darwin's sample was too degraded.

Hearing of this through the scientific grapevine - Russian has already inquired about recreating Stalin. And Trump has secretly asked about a Trump Mini-Me.

Even the Liberace foundation-which has a lot of money-has asked.

(They still have all his fur coats in storage.)

The Pope has sent a papal envoy saying they have some of Christ's Blood - but was turned down - as there is about 500 pounds of Jesus' dried-and wet blood(in vials) all over Europe, Russia, and Latin America - (and about 2 tons of Jesus' Cross in churches, and the Vatican).

The company only wants to deal with verified samples.

But there is a fear that since Jane was a Conservative, she will love Margaret Thatcher and be a Tory. So, the opposition is trying to stop the research project.