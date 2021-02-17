Scientists prove a 'Bad Day at the Office' is only curable by going back to bed!

(NOT EDITED) Sometimes everything goes 'pear shape' in one day! So, a group of over-worked Dutch psychiatrists have engaged a team of scientists to find a solution for this ever-increasing syndrome.

This frustrating syndrome has tripled ever since home office employees have been forced to work from home because kicking the cat, throwing slippers at hubby, or bones at the dog, have not helped sufferers.

Professor Johann Jehovah, eccentric scientist employed by Dutch pharmaceutical giants, Numeric Biotech, who nobody has ever heard of apart from Vader Abraham and his Smurfs, was given 10000,00 Euros to study the 'Pear Shape Syndrome' and here are his results which should cure any symptoms relating to the ailment.

"So Mijnheren en Damen, after studying 1000 home-office nerds in action, who have problems relating to this syndrome, my cure is, go back to bed as soon as symptoms appear, eradicate the day, and start again tomorrow!"

"If symptoms recur the next day, jump in bed again and lose two days instead of one!"

Side effects are: One gets older than one thinks, but this treatment is guaranteed to relieve sufferers from eventual suicide attempts!

The WHO are busy approving Professor Jehovah's thesis, and it will soon become an accepted treatment for everything going 'pear shape' in one day!

Employers are not very happy with the result and are refusing to pay their employees for laying in bed hoping to forget their bad days. However, Professor Jehovah, and his witness, a scruffy dog, is convinced the treatment will work long term and create employment for others who can fill in when 'bad days at the office' appear because they will be 'happy' to earn a buck or two while sufferers forget their day had even started!