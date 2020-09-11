Large Hadron Collider: sex appeal

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Friday, 11 September 2020

Jennifer Lawrence is a huge CERN fan

The CERN Large Hadron Collider has been acclaimed by the worldwide scientific community as a brave move forward for humanity. Now its appeal has broadened to include the sexiest people in tinsel town. Yes, Hollywood.

Women such as Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie have gone on the record as saying that the collider occupies their thoughts 24/7. Jennifer Lawrence has a picture of the Hadron Collider on her wall. JLo swears that the big thing fills her with excitement.

So what causes this effect? Maybe it's the phallic shape of its parts or the way it moves when operating.Or the sound it generates which is akin to huge vibrator. Whatever the difference, the Large Hadron Collider has made a major impact on nearly everyone.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

