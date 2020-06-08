Astronauts Report Bumpy Ride: SpaceX Cuts Price for Civilian Earth Orbit

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Monday, 8 June 2020

image for Astronauts Report Bumpy Ride: SpaceX Cuts Price for Civilian Earth Orbit

The Space Station, Somewhere in Orbit. - NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley reported while in-flight in their Dragon capsule, that the liftoff was bumpy, more so than on their previous flights on the Space Shuttle.

Within minutes of their revelation, an announcement from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, noted that SpaceX had reduced the price of civilian flights to orbit Earth. The initial price had been $200,000. SpaceX now lists economy tickets, which were not previously available, at $125,000, with first class seats at $175,000.

NASA's financial analysts say that SpaceX will lose as much as $200 million on that first flight, if all the seats are full. Scoffers suggest that SpaceX will only try to sell half the seats, claiming the need for social distancing, and then ask Congress for a Covid-19 bailout to make the flight profitable.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

AstronautSpaceSpaceX




