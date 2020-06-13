Man Sets Out To Re-invent The Wheel

Written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 13 June 2020

image for Man Sets Out To Re-invent The Wheel
An early design of what the 'circulator' might look like

A man who has, clearly, got a few slates missing, has astounded his family, friends and neighbors by informing them that he is to try to re-invent the wheel.

The wheel, which has been used since ancient times - before even 1950 - has become an indespensable 'piece of kit', and has changed the way people all over the world live.

Without it, things would be very different.

Little surprise, then, that Lionel Crabbe, from Upminster, has come up with the idea of his lifetime - a second coming of the wheel!

Of course, calling it 'the wheel' would be a little too obvious, and might draw criticism from his detractors. Instead, Crabbe intends to rename the wheel - once re-invented - the circulator.

Once Crabbe has finished re-inventing the wheel - or the circulator - he hopes to move on and re-invent other things, such as the clock, chocolate digestive biscuits, and round tea bags.

He is also keen to explore the notion that the Earth moves around the Sun.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

