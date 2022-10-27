Tilly The Traveller - The Tower of London was a Big Disappontment

This is Tilly of Dangerous Senior Travel Magazine. Somehow in my travels, I missed the Tower of London.

I have been to Stonehenge (as close as you can get with that big fence around it - so not very close). I have seen Shakespeare's house and the Roman baths at Bath - (not very Roman).

I had a Senior Travel conference in London (all expenses paid) – so did the tourist thing and finally went to see the Tower.

What a disappointment! Much too tidied up.

Looks like Tower Beautiful.

The Crown Jewels were magnificent - all those large diamonds from India and Africa. Not stolen of course - given to Britain in gratitude to Britain for taking over their countries and making them civilized - (As the sign said).

Some people call them 'Blood Diamonds' - but back then someone had to civilize the world - and Britain ended up doing the 'White Man's Burden' - and made a big profit at it. (As you can't do things for nothing.)

India had 5, 000 years of civilization - but still need our help to get really civilized.

And we had to force it on them with guns. Pretty pathetic if you think about it. But that did get Queen Victoria quite a few of her Jewels.

The Suits of Armor were disappointing - the men were all very short back then - hardly anyone over 5 ft. tall. I expected giant men in armor and got Midgets in Mail. And the horses weren't much bigger - more like large ponies.

The chief disappointment was not being allowed to see the Dungeons - where so many people died. Every British Royal title is built on plenty of blood. And there were no signs about the Dungeons. (They were open to tourists in years past - but no more.)

So, it is now a sanitised Tower of London, now.

The Rulers were all brave and good - etc. etc. - and did great things for the many countries Britain conquered.

That seems to be the line for the tourists.

The best part of the day was the Pub Food at lunch.