'Jane Austen Was a Snob'...Basil Blathering's New Book.

This is Basil Blathering doing my literary podcast - and just accidently mentioning my newest book - Jane Austen, Great Writer - Social Snob.

My previous book on Margaret Thatcher got a lot of attention and I had various things thrown at me on the street by older - but rabid, Thatcherites. Apparently in reporting the truth, I had reputedly smeared their Conservative Goddess.

Anyway, let the brickbats fall where they may.

I first encountered Jane Austen's books at school, in between episodes of being harassed as 'Boring Blathering' or as 'the Blatherer'.

I was delighted. Young poor, talented people fighting and winning in Life, against the rich and socially privileged. (But it was a little strange as it always ended in marriage to a rich man - by a poor woman.)

That was a bit soap Opera-ish. but not as wild as all the crazy, gory Gothic novels being read at the time.

Now, as an adult - I still see them as some of the greatest novels ever written - but can see Jane as an English Conservative and a social Snob.

None of her heroines, though poor and having nothing - could marry a rich shop owner or an educated young farmer with a big farm - or even a lawyer or doctor. it just would not do.

A poor educated woman could Only marry a member of the Clergy (with wealthy family), a wealth landowner, or a member of the Military, (if from a landed family) - or if independently rich.

This was the snobbery of the time for daughters of the poor clergy, who had wealthy family members. and Jane Austen was not immune.

So, I had to point this out in my book - and expect somewhere out in public to be assaulted with Umbrellas or Regency fans by the really fanatical Jane Austenites in their 1812 era costumes.

Another heretical thought - all Jane Austen's novels are retellings of the Cinderella story. (On the highest artistic level of course).

The poor girl hauling out the cinders (or the slops in England) - is emotionally, morally and mentally superior to all around her.

And this will be recognized by some clergy man, landed aristocrat or military officer and lead to marriage. (But it did not happen to Jane Austen).

Being an author is not easy. Especially writing about Conservative females.

I expect to get an exciting book about Liz Truss. if she lasts long enough in the office. They come and go from Downing Street fairly frequently - while England is physically rotting away with governmental neglect.