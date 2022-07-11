Trivia Territory Magazine - Home of Trivialistic Tidbits

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Trivia Territory Magazine is based in Los Angeles, and is owned by Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga

TRIVIA FROM TRIVIA TERRITORY MAGAZINE

1. Pieces of a pre-historic iceberg were recently found in Caracas, Venezuela.

2. Some adult Australian kangaroos have been known to hold as much as 68 pounds of stuff in their pockets.

3. Regular gasoline in Iraq is only 85¢ a gallon.

4. Animal experts are puzzled as to how the hell a Canadian moose ended up in Costa Rica, a distance of 2,494 miles.

5. Fortune cookies were not invented in China. They were invented in Greenland.

6. Venice, Italy, actually has lots and lots of meat-eating piranhas, but the Venice Chamber of Commerce does not want that information put out so as to not alarm the visiting tourists.

7. Chief Sitting Bull's great, great, great grandson Walking Stick, says that his great, great, great grandfather's name was actually Standing Bull, but it was changed by a Hunkpapa Sioux medicine woman, who was named Standing Beaver.

8. The hottest temperature ever recorded on the sun was 29,831,392 degrees Fahrenheit, and not 28,259,540 degrees Fahrenheit, as most sun experts have have stated.

9. The number 9 does not exist in the Norwegian numerical system.

10. A Rhode Island Red chicken holds the world's record for laying a total of 27 eggs in one 24-hour period.

NOTE: Thanks for reading and hasta later y'all. - J.LO.