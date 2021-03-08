World Women's Day has caused a plague in celebrating everything that moves on the planet!

(NOT EDITED) Sadly, the year has only 365 days, and gradually every day is being filled with a 'SPECIAL DAY TAG!'

Of course, people who invent these 'Special Days' are a bunch of money-milking entrepreneurs and believe in the modern-global-economy driven by the internet.

Jaggedone, super-entrepreneur, has decided to join the MILKY-BAR-CLUB and dedicate even more 'SPECIAL DAYS' to anything with two legs, four legs, or even a CENTIPEDE DAY and hopes to make millions flogging merchandise via Internet Pop Up Stores!

Here are the first SPECIAL THINGS/BEINGS on his SPECIAL DAYS CALENDAR:

2nd April: Day after April Fool’s Day for people who love only fools and not horses!

27th December: Knocked-Out People's Day for those who survive Boxing Day!

June 22nd: Day after Midday Summer's Day for non-Druids and non-Heathens

Any days of the year = Pregnant Mother's Day!

Any days of the year = Pregnant Father's Day (After the operation)

Loony Day = Full Moon days when Loonies come out of their Bins!

Non-Loony-Day = Any day between full moon and the next.

Howling Wolves Day = Same as Loony Day, but wolves are not Loonies and have 4 legs!

Bad Friday Day = Celebrated by Anti-Christs who believe in the Devil, but not Jesus, but if they are Ant-Christs they must believe in Jesus because they are anti-Christ!

Easter Tuesday = Egg Head's Day who believe the earth is flat as a pancake and refute anything do to with eating pancakes!

TBA/Transvestite's Day = They can dress as they want on that day meaning; men dressed as women can dress as men, and women dressed as men, can dress as women.

TBA/BHMM's Day = Bald Headed Men Matter's Day = Bald men can get on their knees and pray that they can get some hairs back!

TBA/BHWM's Day = Bald Women Matter's Day = All bald women can get on their knees and pray hubby has enough dosh to buy them a decent wig!

14th July French Frog's Day = Kermit will stand up for all trodden on, eaten, or driven over Frogs on this day!

6th of the 6th from 6 O Clock = Mad Hatter’s Day for all Nutters who follow Jaggedone!



Jaggedone hopes he has not forgotten too many and will be back because there are not many days left before the MADNESS ends! And he wants to make a buck or two too.

T-Shirts and Merchandising available for the above-mentioned days, and thereafter here:

WWW.MADHATTERSDAY&TALKINGTEAPOTS.CON