Trump To Visit Mexican Border, Maybe Never

Donald Trump has announced he may visit the Mexican border as soon as Biden fails or makes a mistake. True Trump! Petty, jealous, angry, un-American, and suffering schadenfreude.

But realistically speaking, Trump may never visit the border. President Biden, unlike Donald Trump, may never make a mistake in any similar capacity to any of Donald Trump's mistakes.

Could anyone imagine President Joseph Biden ever saying, “Got a pandemic? Drink Clorox.”

No. But that was a natural for the old guy. Or: Who do you believe - 17 US National Security Agencies or Vladimir Putin?

“I believe Putin,” said Donald Trump.

Those were colossal mistakes that Donald Trump made every day that are unique in US history. One can bet money, Joe Biden will never make any of those mistakes - even when he’s 102 years old.

Biden doesn’t appear to have a schadenfreude bone in his body.

And the final Trump mistake (if not treasonous) is to admit he’s waiting for an American president to fail. Which is the same as for America to fail.

It isn’t as though the United States success is a trivial round of golf with a buddy, but for Donald Trump, apparently it is.

Meanwhile, while Trump is waiting for failure, which like Godot won’t come, the border can rest in peace.

