After the most recent shooting in Colorado, the police walked a man down the street, with hands cuffed behind his back, wearing only a pair of black shorts, and he had blood covering his right leg.

He was referred to as a person of interest.

It was clear he wasn’t a victim. Police don’t cuff victim's hands behind their backs. He was, it's pretty certain, the shooter, the killer, the person allowed to purchase the rifle, the bullets, and who ended the lives of ten innocent human beings at a grocery store.

The Republican Senate insists owning a gun is a Constitutional right. Any cuckoo can own a gun. The person of interest who entered the King’s Market and killed ten people owned a gun.

Are the thousands who stormed and defiled the Capitol, attempting to overturn a legitimate election because Trump told them to do so on January 6, also all persons of interest? Is Donald Trump, a person of interest?

Was Adolf Hitler ever considered a person of interest?

Innocent until proven guilty? The child with its hand in the cookie jar is considered a person of interest? Maybe? You think?

A person of interest is a euphemism for the killer, shooter, assassin, which would be way too harsh or blunt to use until the person of interest graduates to being proven guilty by a court of law.

So it goes in a civilized society. Where is the civility in a society that fails to protect the civil rights of a shopper in a grocery store?

US Senators who refuse to protect society with legitimate gun regulations are all persons of interest.

