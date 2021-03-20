Conversations With My Peruvian Wife: Number 1.

Funny story written by Dewani Unhatched

Saturday, 20 March 2021

image for Conversations With My Peruvian Wife: Number 1.
A man listening to a car radio

DAVID BOWIE

Date: March 2nd, 2021.
Location: Car, listening to the radio.
Weather Conditions: Sunny.
Mental State: Normal.

*Gigi singing along to Heroes by David Bowie which is playing on the radio.

Me: You know David Bowie isn't his real name, right?
Gigi: Really?
Me: (*Shakes head then nods) Yeah, Bowie is a made-up name.
Gigi: What's his real name:
Me: David.
Gigi: David what?
Me: Just David. That's why he made up a second name. He didn't have one.
Gigi: That's weird.
Me: Yeah, don't even get me started on Pele. His real name is just Eric. (*Changes radio channel and a Cher song begins to play)
Me: You know Cher isn't his real name, right?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

