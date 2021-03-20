Conversations With My Peruvian Wife: Number 1.

DAVID BOWIE

Date: March 2nd, 2021.

Location: Car, listening to the radio.

Weather Conditions: Sunny.

Mental State: Normal.

*Gigi singing along to Heroes by David Bowie which is playing on the radio.

Me: You know David Bowie isn't his real name, right?

Gigi: Really?

Me: (*Shakes head then nods) Yeah, Bowie is a made-up name.

Gigi: What's his real name:

Me: David.

Gigi: David what?

Me: Just David. That's why he made up a second name. He didn't have one.

Gigi: That's weird.

Me: Yeah, don't even get me started on Pele. His real name is just Eric. (*Changes radio channel and a Cher song begins to play)

Me: You know Cher isn't his real name, right?