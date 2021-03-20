Conversations With My Peruvian Wife: Number 2.

THE MONSTERS/FRANKENSTEIN
Date: March 15th, 2021.
Location: Home, watching TV.
Weather Conditions: Sunny.
Mental State: Slightly high.
Gissell: Did you have that show 'The Frankensteins' in England?
Me: Come again?
Gissell: The Frankensteins. It was black and white. A comedy show.
Me: You mean The Monsters?
Gissell: Yes, The Monsters.
Me: Yes, 'The Frankensteins' - for fucks sake. (*Shakes head and chuckles). You do know that Frankenstein, the real Frankenstein, wasn't the name of the guy with the bolts in his head?
Gissell: No. Yes. Yes, it was. He was called Frankenstein.
Me: Nope. His name was Frankenstein's Monster. Named after the guy who made him.
Gissell: Ah..Dr. Frankenstein?
Me: No. What are you talking about? Dr. Herman Monster. Were you not listening??
Gissell: That's weird.
Me: I know. Don't even get me started on Dr. Loch Ness.