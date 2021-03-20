Conversations With My Peruvian Wife: Number 2.

THE MONSTERS/FRANKENSTEIN

Date: March 15th, 2021.

Location: Home, watching TV.

Weather Conditions: Sunny.

Mental State: Slightly high.

Gissell: Did you have that show 'The Frankensteins' in England?

Me: Come again?

Gissell: The Frankensteins. It was black and white. A comedy show.

Me: You mean The Monsters?

Gissell: Yes, The Monsters.

Me: Yes, 'The Frankensteins' - for fucks sake. (*Shakes head and chuckles). You do know that Frankenstein, the real Frankenstein, wasn't the name of the guy with the bolts in his head?

Gissell: No. Yes. Yes, it was. He was called Frankenstein.

Me: Nope. His name was Frankenstein's Monster. Named after the guy who made him.

Gissell: Ah..Dr. Frankenstein?

Me: No. What are you talking about? Dr. Herman Monster. Were you not listening??

Gissell: That's weird.

Me: I know. Don't even get me started on Dr. Loch Ness.