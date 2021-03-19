President Joe Biden Trips Climbing Air Force One Steps

So, Joe Biden tripped climbing the steps of Air Force One? Holy cow! Get the ambulance, strap him to a stretcher, time for the retirement home.

But send the trip through the loop every half-hour, on Fox News, follow with a debate about Biden's mental health, get Giuliani in to diagnose senility, make sure Giuliani’s hair isn’t dripping, lastly, show film of Putin wishing Joe Biden good health.

If it were Tom Brady tripping going up the steps of Air Force One, Fox News would holler, ”Touch down! The guy's a champion.”

What if it were Donald Trump doing the trip? Confiscate the film. National Security. Canada might talk. “What trip? Going up what steps? To what plane?”

Trump was filmed wandering off on the tarmac after descending from Air Force One, and Secret Service had to redirect him to the waiting limousine known as The Beast.

No questions. Burn the film. National Security. Canada might talk.

Remember when Hillary Clinton tripped getting into a limousine during her presidential campaign?

Obvious signs of female trouble (whisper, whisper).

Or when she was late returning to the debate stage? The misogyny erupting from Trump’s mouth was pure junior high.

So Biden tripped, going up the steps of Air Force One.

“HOW ABOUT SOME HOT NUTS, MR. P.?”

“My great, great grandmother used to say, 'It's an everlasting, roasting future in burning red hot coals of hell when some g--, d---, f------, jack ass makes funny about someone taking a trip and fall.'"

"BETTER THE HOT NUTS, SIR!"

