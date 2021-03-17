The Duke And Duchess Of Los Angeles

Well, more gossip about the trials and tribulations of marrying into the royal family of Great Britain. It’s as though the next step taken by an outsider may either be one on solid footing or one into quicksand. Gulp.

All she wanted was a vegan menu for her wedding reception. Sort of like the fairy tale of The Princess And The Pea, the future Duchess insisted she could taste egg in one of the dishes prepared by the chef at Windsor Castle.

No egg, said the chef.

Yes, egg, insisted the future Duchess. “I can taste it,” she said. “There’s an egg in this dish.”

An argument, or a dispute, or 'an exchange of words' followed, when the Queen, overhearing the argument, or the dispute, or the 'exchange of words', detoured into the kitchen, took the future Duchess aside, and said, “Meghan, in this family, we don’t speak to people like that.”

The kitchen staff must have given one another high five's, but what kind of language was the future Duchess using to cause the Queen to make a quick detour into the kitchen, followed by the reprimand?

No one will say.

A very vegan Duchess, she boasted of cooking a chicken for Harry before they were engaged. So what’s up? Surely she knows that eggs come from chickens. If not, does she think a chicken is a vegetable?

Granted, US schools aren’t exactly as prestigious as Oxford, but chickens do lay eggs, and you can identify a chicken on a platter and definitely taste chicken when you bite into a piece.

Why the egg conflict at Windsor Castle if the Duchess claims to be a vegan but cooks and serves chicken?

To be continued…

Maybe not.

