Do you miss the Argos Catalogue?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 15 March 2021

image for Do you miss the Argos Catalogue?
Oh, those were the days, weren't they?

Ever since it stopped being published, the Argos Catalogue has gained a sort of mystic following, with people taking to internet forums to discuss the multi-coloured book of dreams.

However, do you miss it? Do you miss the door-stop of crinkly paper? It was so heavy you could use it to build up the muscles in your arms. The smell, do you remember the smell of it? The cheapness of it?

Do you remember it being a golden time for home furnishings before IKEA?
Do you look back on it as a comfort for a pre-Covid19, pre Boris Johnson, pre-Brexit, pre- and post-Trump world?

Or are you not really that bothered? I mean, 2020/2021 added their own multi-coloured delights, and if you want to buy something you don't really need, you have Amazon and eBay for that, these days, don't you?

