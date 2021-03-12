Those First "Hundred Days:" Biden, FDR and Napoleon

Washington, D. C. Thursday, Mar. 11. Spoof Capitol Bureau. A Woof Blister Commentary for The Spoof.

President Joe Biden gave his first post-inauguration "fireside chat" Thursday evening as he ended his first "Fifty Days" in office.

Normally, presidents tout their first "Hundred Days", as John Kennedy and Franklin Roosevelt - particularly Roosevelt - did. Roosevelt, with an overwhelming Democratic majority in both House and Senate, signed an unbelievable amount of legislation in his first "Hundred Days," all related to easing the Great Depression. Biden, with only a tie-breaking majority in the Senate, was able to brag about only one significant bill, his American Rescue package, last night. It passed with no votes to spare. He signed it before his speech.

Biden chose to make the telecast to pat himself on the back for having achieved, in 50 days, a faster pace toward his goal of vaccinations by the end of the "Hundred Days". He told his audience that we were more than halfway to that goal in only fifty days. The assumption is that, by the end of the "Hundred Days", we will be well over his prediction - unless something goes wrong!

WAIT A MINUTE! The "Hundred Days" goal didn't start with FDR. It started with Napoleon Bonaparte. On March 13, 1815, at Lyon after his escape from his Elba exile, Napoleon ordered the dissolution of the existing French government, essentially resuming power, and began his march to Paris, which he entered a week later. March 13 marked the start of his "Hundred Days" of power. In between, he drew up a new constitution guaranteeing voting rights and freedom of the press. He also offered a return to French greatness. Had he had a TV, he would have had a lot more to cheer about than Biden.

BUT WAIT ANOTHER MINUTE! On June 18, a foreign coalition overwhelmed Napoleon's army at Waterloo, bringing his "Hundred Days" of power to an end, leading to his second exile, this time at St. Helena, where his life ended.

WHAT DOES THIS PORTEND FOR BIDEN? Let's hope he doesn't schedule a national victory speech for his "Hundred Days" at Waterloo... Iowa. By then, moderate Democrats may have defected on crucial votes in the Senate, leaving his legislation dead, thanks to a bi-partisan coalition.