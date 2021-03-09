Easy COVID Vaccine

Mercy! Yes or no? According to the hype, one either dies on the spot from the vaccine injection or, gee, whizz, actually stops the world spread of COVID-19.

If the world spread of COVID-19 is halted, and everyone takes their vaccination, by September, it's flying off to England for the Blenheim Horse Trials and more fun in Scotland, then exquisite London, and remember those thick towels at the Blakes two years ago? Afterward, fly home to get ready for the real Christmas that was missing in 2020.

Still an either-or proposition. Appointment made, checked in at pharmacy, name called. “Is it spelled with a K. or a C.?"

"Both."

Name called. Act brave, like entering an arena for a horse show. Roll up the sleeve. Forehead temperature is taken—Greenlight, waiting, waiting.

“You can go now.”

What? Done? Surprise surprise! The patient didn’t drop dead and received the first vaccination against COVID.

“Come back in three weeks for the booster.”

Not accustomed to kissing strangers in gratitude; gratitude was verbally expressed.

COVID celebration at home with champagne and order in brunch.

Next morning? Still alive. Still looking forward to England in September. Still wearing a mask. Wearing a mask is insurance.

Hope the people of Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana rethink, and start wearing their masks. It’s like insurance on one’s life, a child’s life, a loved one’s life. People have house insurance, car insurance, and health insurance. Why not masks for COVID insurance?

Trust the science.

Why trust Trump? Did he ever release his tax and financial records? They were being audited? Buy it? Trade your life on his word?

Rather live. Life is good. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Go to England in September.

