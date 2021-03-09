Grandchildren Critical Of 95-Year-Old Grandmother

Sharper than a serpent’s tooth. Two grandchildren who never held a 9 to 5 job, but were gifted with homes, designer wardrobes, horses, servants, nannies, free travel around the world, and breakfast in bed every morning, are complaining because, gosh, their pancakes weren’t round enough, and 95-year-old grandma was at fault!

Well, boo, hoo, Irene!

It isn’t as though the lady complaining was a super grand dame actress like Gloria Swanson from silent films, or current award-winning film star Meryl Streep. Boo Hoo Irene is a television star few had ever heard of, from a B-rated series fewer had ever watched, but she landed a prince, and va-va-voom, her pancakes just weren’t round enough, and it was all 95-year-old grandma’s fault.

It was hyped as a get even interview.

But can she bake a cherry pie, Billy Boy, Billy Boy, can she bake a cherry pie, charming Billy?

People grieve in different ways. The older brother does so quietly, without headlines, is dignified, loves his family, and faces his responsibilities with charm and humor.

The younger brother was also born into a life of privilege, and with privilege comes responsibilities. Suppose one decides to shun those responsibilities, okay. But afterward, don’t try to remain in the spotlight and blame your 95-year-old grandmother for your choices.

Quit, or carry on.

Mind the gap.

