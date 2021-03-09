Do you regret the experimental music stage you went through?

Do you remember that time when you listened to experimental music, for the fun of it?

All of those albums of experimental theremin drones and saxophones blasting away? That time you listened to Metal Machine Music by Lou Reed, and drove the beautiful woman who showed an interest in you away?

Do you remember that time?

The time you bought the Tupperware and terracotta percussion album because you liked the cover? What about the three-hour duet for Foot-steps and Djembe?

That was a classic of its time, wasn't it?

Now I have reminded you of all of that lost time, do you regret it? Do you still have the albums? Will you be listening to them now we have reminded you of them?

Go on! You know that you want to!