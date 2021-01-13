Could Donald Trump End Up In Jail?

Curious minds are asking whether Donald Trump could actually end up in jail. There are videos of Trump speaking in front of the White House, urging the crowd to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building and take the country back.

And they marched, in their thousands, up the steps, breaking through windows and doors, resulting in five people killed, police beaten, lives threatened, many hiding behind barricaded doors, furniture destroyed, technical equipment stolen, personal items taken.

The building was vandalized.

The plan was to hang Vice President Mike Pence and assassinate Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Seems all of this started two months ago in November when Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Sore loser, he claimed the election was stolen. Taking his claim to several courts, they all disagreed.

However, Trump managed to convince his followers, and they agreed: Yes sir, that election was stolen. So they marched and the riot followed.

Now Trump is thinking of pardoning himself.

Can’t kill someone and then say, “Pardon me.”

Soon, Donald Trump might be separated from his family and put in a cage with a concrete floor. Good-bye golden toilet, hello stainless steel relief station.

Unlike the children separated from their parents at the border, at least Donald Trump's family will know where he is located, that he is alive and he is sheltered.

