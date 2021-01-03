Latest 2021 News in Poetic Form, eases the pain, relaxes the brain, now we can all jump on the Gravy Train!

(NOT EDITED)

Let's start 2021 with Andrew Marr

On BBC he raised the bar

BOJO lowered it once again

Lies, untruths, always hiding the pain

We carry on with Mr. Pence

Fraud, corruption, Trump-ism, dense

Biden, observes a Republican farce

Sits on his throne wiping his arse

Now what about Covid 19?

Pandemic killer, dirty, and mean

A vaccine is our only hope

For conspiracy rebels, their hope is dope

Manchester United on the rise

Sheffield United, a tragic demise

Pogba out, Haaland in

Liverpool's reign is in the bin!

Sir Lewis Hamilton take a bow

No Sword of Damocles, wow!

BLM everywhere to be seen

Kneel down, be proud, and tell the Queen

Snow, ice, ski slopes empty

Brit 'Apres Ski' skiers please stay in Blighty

EU mountains don't need your dosh

Brexiteers melt and turn to slosh

Spain, sunshine, booze and paella

Made in Italy, lovely Nutella

UK supermarket shelves empty and dead

Sugar-loaded Hovis, Brits daily bread

The Mail, Sun, Star, and Express

Spread their tabloid bullshit in excess

Worshippers read and digest their lies

Better believe in Jesus, or pies in the skies

2021, oh what a great year ahead!

OAP's, the sick and aged lying in bed

Bless our nurses, doctors and teams

Hope is eternal, where's the vaccines?

"No news is good news," Murdoch once said

"So I'll give you plenty until I'm dead!"

"I manipulate billions with my bullshit"

"Who cares? In my Ludwig Castle I sit!"

We end this news bulletin with a rhyme

Wiser, cleverer, like Old Father Time

He sits and observes our constant fear

While this poet wishes you all a 'Happy New Year!'