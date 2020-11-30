It Ain’t Over Till The Fat Lady Sings

So how’s Trump’s singing voice? Anyone hear him sing The Star Spangled Banner? Jingle Bells? Happy Birthday? It’s about time he started singing and congratulated Joe Biden for winning the election, taking over Air Force One, and kicking him out of the White House.

No more chocolate cake or mid-night hamburgers. Life is unfair. Win some, lose, some. But Trump lost hugely. He might even end up in jail, in an orange jumpsuit, or debtor’s prison, in a green jumpsuit, but no way can he pardon himself.

When you burp or break wind, okay, but not when the Southern District Court of New York is after you. It’s like a locomotive is chasing you down the tracks, and you can’t get off the tracks. Or so it’s said. And Trump is on the tracks already, but the locomotive hasn’t started rolling.

So will Trump sing? Maybe he’ll ask for immunity in exchange for confessing to all of his transgressions he carried out while in office, and naming all of the members of his gang, including relatives, Putin, in-laws, whoever facilitated his crimes?

His best bet is to resign, to spend more time with his family, and let Mike Pence pardon him - if he can trust Pence.

But there’s still the locomotive steaming up in New York. Maybe, give Trump Tower to the Southern District Court of New York? Seek asylum in a nation that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the US?

The clock is ticking. The bell is tolling. The locomotive is beginning to roll.

“Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!”

