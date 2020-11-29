Forget December 25th; the real Christmas is coming on January 20th when Donald Trump is out, gone, evicted, removed from the White House, and replaced by the elected President Joseph Biden.

Goodbye hysterical, crackpot tweets, written in a vindictive and adolescent manner.

On January 20th, we can bring out the champagne. No need for Christmas gifts, Trump's departure will be a sufficient gift, and the whole world can breathe a sigh of relief.

The national embarrassment will be gone at noon.

The only problem? Not the desperate Trump vote recounts. The problem is there's well over a month to go, and ya can’t hold your breath for well over an entire month.

But if the US and the world can safely tiptoe and make it to January 20th, the celebrations will begin at noon.

The first thing on the agenda: wear masks, reunite children and parents who were separated at the border, remove the Mexican border wall and plant apple trees instead, fumigate Air Force One, start lowering the planet's temperature.

Inhale.

Make it a law carved in stone that women have pro-choice rights, switch police budgets from armaments to social programs, create more swimming pools, tennis courts, and parks, and lastly, let's finally see Trump's tax returns, debts, and who is backing his loans.



Exhale!

Merry Christmas to all, and a Happy New Safe World.

I DO NOT HAVE TO BE FUMIGATED!

