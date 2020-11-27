If Trump Slanders You, You’re Doing Something Right

Donald Trump has a habit of trying to slander his critics and even someone who out-sines him. Out-shines? That’s just about everyone except for Giuliani. They are equals.

Take Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. After raising five children, she ran for Congress from San Francisco, won a seat, and, following years of diligent work, rose to be Speaker of the House and third in line for the White House after the president and vice-president. Trump calls Nancy Pelosi: Crazy Nancy.

Similarly, he slanders former Secretary of State and New York Senator Hillary Clinton. Community service started for Clinton at age 12, volunteering to babysit children of migrant farmers. Her career is an open book, but Trump calls her Crooked Hillary. Mike Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor who Trump pardoned (after he pled guilty twice), added the chant, “Lock her up.”

Real men don't call women names.

And along comes a guy. At last! Different from Trump’s usual misogynist rants. Christopher Krebs was the former Director of National Cyber Security. Krebs made the mistake of not allowing Putin to give Trump another fake presidential win. And wahoo Trump was, (starts with a p and rhymes with mist).

You’d think that someone who kept the cybersecurity in the US safe would receive at least a medal or some thanks. No. Christopher Krebs was sacked, fired, dismissed, out of a job he held for three years.

Why?

Obviously, Trump depended on Putin to work his magic again. But Christopher Krebs kept Putin out, and Trump lost the planned rigged election.

Carumba!

So fire Krebs.

The biggest plus for the US? Trump wasn't reelected.

