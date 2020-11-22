Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Pennsylvania Lawsuit

image for Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Pennsylvania Lawsuit
"He'd be a winner in Russia."

Federal judges are passing rubber stamps to one another, dismissing Trump lawsuits. Trump’s lawsuits are running up in numbers around the country but to no avail. Trump lost the election. Old news. Apparently, Trump and his family don’t understand two words: “You lost.”

If there were a plane crash-landing somewhere, anywhere, they’d be the first people off of that plane. They’d be instantaneously aware of the meaning of, Ouick exit.

“Get the hell out of my way, old lady. I’m getting outta here.”

But, with this election, they’re petitioning to stay on, and on, and on. Even the Trump lawyers are bailing out, and they’re left with that stand-by, Rudolph Giuliani, demanding legal fees and getting instantly in front of a microphone even before he lets his hair dye set.

Pathetic? No, Giuliani. Have mouth, will rattle.

What kind of zeros are the Trump people?

How could Trump people accept the destruction of the lives of hundreds of babies, children, and parents, thinking that voters wouldn’t notice or care or remember? Trump's policy was criminal.

“Yes, give that criminal another four years in the White House. He is sooo cute, and the way he mimics and makes fun of Joe Biden, calling him names, making fun of his mask. Trump’s a real comedian. He’s like one of us!”

Judges have judgment, and continue dismissing Trump lawsuits, and Trump can huff and puff all he desires.

Get out of the way of justice—time for you to make a quick exit.

