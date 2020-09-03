Trump Tries Out New Nickname For Biden?

Is Donald Trump trying out a new nickname for Joe Biden? When is Trump going to grow up and try doing his job at the White House? Or does he need his big sister to do that for him as well?

Joe Shapiro? Thanks a lot! Did you spend all the money Trump paid you to take his SAT exams? That must have been Springtime For Shapiro, but winter for the rest of the world.

The Trump guy just never got out of grammar school!

Close to two hundred thousand Americans have died of coronavirus because of Donald Trump’s incompetence, and he is working on nicknames for his political opponent.

Responsible is Joe Biden’s way of life, honest, respected, and smart. All attributes Mr. Trump does not possess. Biden also looks great in a pair of Ban Rays and is neat, not sloppy, in anything he wears.

Oinkers in glass houses should not throw stones.

So, Be Best, please tell your spouse to introduce some dignity to his job before he’s voted out of office. If dignity is a bridge too far, as well as work and speaking the truth, advise him just to shut up and stop snivelling.

Remaining a total embarrassment and lousy joke, while leaving office should not be a political goal.

Be Classy.

Read more by this author: