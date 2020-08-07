Are your complete collections of Q Magazine and the Argos catalogue worth anything?

Businessman Brick Flooring offers his business advice in the first one of his regular news articles:

If you are anything like me, (and if you are not, you soon will be) you will have a full collection of Q Magazines in the loft, and a rather larger collection of Argos catalogues in the shed, and you are probably thinking, 'is now the right time to sell them?'

To that, I would say that, no, now is not the best time to sell them. Between now and the end of the year, the market will be swamped with Argos catalogues and old copies of Q. Not even the charity shops will want to sell them.

Leave it a year or two, and then try selling them then. That's if you haven't burnt them all as a heat source.

Next week, I may offer you even more valuable advice.