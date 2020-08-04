Karens. We all know one.

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Tuesday, 4 August 2020

image for Karens. We all know one.
This is a Karen ...

Life can be tough if your name is Karen.

In today's parlance, a 'Karen' is an entitled, coupon-loving, middle-class white woman who, even if the slightest thing goes wrong in a shop or restaurant, would very much like to speak to the manager.

Jock McPherson, manager of the Expensive Dish restaurant in Slough told us that his usual approach to Karens having lunch is to ask, "Excuse me, Madam, is anything OK?" He continued, "I mean, every now and again, we get a block booking. I don't call them a crowd. I call them a Complaint. A Complaint Of Karens."

Mr McPherson told us that one Karen had complained about the 'Horrible Thing Posing as Modern Art' in the women's toilets. "I had to point out that it was actually a mirror."

Karens are unapologetic. "My name isn't just a name. It's a status. It's a rank that I've earned," one told us.

Spotting Karens in the wild isn't hard. Look for a Rod Stewart haircut from 1970 ... and the 'Eyes Narrowed Ready To Attack' look as she crows loudly, "I demand to speak to the manager.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
complaint




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more