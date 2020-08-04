Karens. We all know one.

Life can be tough if your name is Karen.

In today's parlance, a 'Karen' is an entitled, coupon-loving, middle-class white woman who, even if the slightest thing goes wrong in a shop or restaurant, would very much like to speak to the manager.

Jock McPherson, manager of the Expensive Dish restaurant in Slough told us that his usual approach to Karens having lunch is to ask, "Excuse me, Madam, is anything OK?" He continued, "I mean, every now and again, we get a block booking. I don't call them a crowd. I call them a Complaint. A Complaint Of Karens."

Mr McPherson told us that one Karen had complained about the 'Horrible Thing Posing as Modern Art' in the women's toilets. "I had to point out that it was actually a mirror."

Karens are unapologetic. "My name isn't just a name. It's a status. It's a rank that I've earned," one told us.

Spotting Karens in the wild isn't hard. Look for a Rod Stewart haircut from 1970 ... and the 'Eyes Narrowed Ready To Attack' look as she crows loudly, "I demand to speak to the manager.”