All of Donald Trump's reasons and excuses for wanting to postpone the election

In a surprising revelation, it has emerged that Donald Trump wants to push back the date for the 2020 US presidential election. We cannot possibly know the full reason why the power-hungry multi-millionaire would want to hang onto power for a few more years, like a mixture between a Mitchell Brother and King Lear, but here are some of them.

1) Like most students, he has known about the deadlines, but he wants more time to make his essay excellent.

2) He knows all of the big words.

3) A bigger boy told him to.

4) A bigger boy stole his lunch money.

5) Russia hasn't got its act together.

6) He hasn't had time to do all of the things he wanted to.

7) He still hasn't found the evidence that Barack Obama was a man-sized charisma vacuum, but, like weapons of mass destruction, he knows they are there.

8) He can't handle the truth.

9) He needs a bigger boat

10) In space, no one can hear you scream.

11) Are we nearly there yet?