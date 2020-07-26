100-Day Countdown For Trump Blast Off

Just 100 days left before the 2020 US presidential election. Sort of like sending a rocket to the moon, this November's election will blast Donald Trump out of the White House and back to Queens.

And say goodbye to Trump's straggling entourage of relatives getting free rides on Air Force One, his simple-minded go nowhere tweets, pseudo-tough guy pose, pro-dictator adoration, racism, just plain absurd incompetence, and ding-dong stupidity.

The bone spurs joke. Grabbing women by the pussy. His SAT Exams. I went after her like a bitch. There were some good people on both sides. Locking children in cages. Banning an entire religious group from the United States. Saying Mexicans were rapists and murderers. Firing members of government who testified against him. Pardoning convicted cronies who committed crimes to elect him.

A consecutive four years of corruption, dirty politics, emolument abuse, and, to top it all, the coronavirus which, under Trump's leadership, turned it into a pandemic. But the most egregious: taking Putin's word claiming Putin didn't meddle in the 2016 election, and denying evidence provided by the CIA, FBI, and the NSA.

Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump, “Putin’s puppet.”

As A.E. Housman wrote in his poem, One-And-Twenty, Oh, 'tis true, 'tis true.

One hundred days left. Will the United States make it? The USA made it through almost four years of Trump. The one hundred days left will be like a little prick in comparison to the crown of thorns the nation has suffered during the Trump administration.

Thanks again to Dorothy Parker and her Crown of Thorns quote.

