Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amen

Spoken with her head held high, not buried face down into a written speech, like Congressman Ted Yoho, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assailed, with a soft-spoken voice, a battle cry for women around the world.

“Women deserve respect.” Or, Women's Lives Matter.

Women don’t deserve to be the punchline of every male joke. Yes, men are stronger, good at carrying luggage, but since wheelies were invented for luggage, some men may feel the pinch of being marginalized.

In zero gravity, women can carry the same weight as men. There is a degree of equality in zero gravity. On earth, women don't even have reproductive rights to their bodies.

Women can reproduce the species. Men can’t. One gallon of male sperm could populate the entire planet of Mars.

That possibility might make men instantly protect their privates.

For Congressman Ted Yoho to blanket his defense by mentioning he has two daughters, is an insult. Then, to add that he and his wife started poor, and had to use food stamps to survive, smacks of a further self-pitying insult. It wasn’t anywhere near an apology.

What Congressman Ted Yoho was saying is, “I used food stamps, started poor, have two daughters, so, therefore, I can call Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a, Fucking bitch."

Women can be raped in different ways. We do not live in zero gravity. Women's lives matter.

Bravo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and her very gifted mother.

The Congresswoman has class.

