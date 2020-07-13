Trump Won’t Let Dr. Anthony Fauci Speak On CNN

Really? Trump won’t let the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speak or give advice on CNN during a pandemic? Is Trump trying to kill the rest of us, so he doesn’t have any opposition in November?

So this guy, whose sister did his homework and paid someone to take his SAT Exams, is in the White House with the help of convicted felons like Roger Stone and his gang connected to Wikileaks, not to mention the shoehorn help of Vladimir Putin, has taken away Dr. Anthony Fauci’s freedom of speech?

Who does Trump think he is? Trump didn’t even win the popular vote. Hillary received over 3 million more votes than Trump, and Trump is acting as though he’s the Prom Queen!

The same guy who was too chicken about Vietnam, claiming bone spurs, is now cracking his whip.

Ain't going to work here, little sister.

Dr. Anthony Fauci can talk to Samanta Bee, Howard Stern, or Stephanie Miller anytime, and speak in the privacy of their attic. Either one or all three could then broadcast it to the general public.

Can’t you just see the Gestapo vans slowly moving down the darkened streets with whirling antennas on their roof, and slowing down?

“Cover the windows. They’re coming.”

“One more message: And don't forget to wear your masks."

"Okay! Now down to the cellar and the string quartet."

Is this where Trump is taking the USA?

Not here, little sister.

Fauci will talk, and every citizen can vote!

