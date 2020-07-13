There are five Tremors Films

Written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 13 July 2020

You will watch it, and you will enjoy it.

If you are looking to be entertained during Lockdown, and let's face it, we all are, it might be time for you to learn that there are five 'Tremors' films. Yes, five 'Tremors' films, and only one of them stars Kevin Bacon.

Now, I don't know about you, but that means that they made four films which weren't strictly necessary, but, then, most movies aren't strictly required.

This is not one to think about during Lockdown, but here are some particularly lousy choice first film dates:

1) Seven
2) Titanic
3) Anything with James Corden
4) Anything which is a rom-com with a happy ending

Your life will never live up to the high expectations you have set for each other.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

