Words You Might Not Be Familiar With

The English language is a 'living language'; it grows, develops and changes.
New words come into the language all the time, and are absorbed into it without so much as a blink of an eye. These include foreign words, and even slang words, or words coined as a result of new technology as it sprints on, and attempts to leave behind, in its dust, the language that will describe it.
With this in mind, TheSpoof.com has put together a short list of words that you may not have heard of before, along with their meanings.
apartment - part of a ment - not all of it
arkommodate - to house, as Noah did, on a water-borne vessel
castanets - flattened testicles
decisivish - very nearly decisive
disdecisiveful - the quality of being unable to make other people unable to make their minds up
dishome - two meanings:
1) used to describe the home where the speaker currently is
2) to chuck someone out of their dwelling
disuninterested - showing a keen enthusiasm for something
dividedless - a complex mathematical operation
exexpensive - describes an item that was once expensive, but no longer is
hellless - having not purgatorial menace, but one too many letters
illoyal - loyal whilst feeling 'under the weather'
imhonestless - truthful
iradequate - sounds like 'eradicate', but has a different meaning
legalish - descriptive of a criminal act that is so very nearly legal
lert - someone who blindly swallows everything the government says
literatality - the ability to read complex words
mendacity - possessing the capability to fix things
possiful - full of possibilities
prefix - preparation done before one fixes something
prepare - the moments leading up to paring something
prodigal - to poke a bird of prey, perhaps with a long stick
pro-life - the day-to-day routine of a prole
relentlessnessless - a distinct and unrelentful dearth of relentation
retaliate - to taliate again
unendless - uninfinite
unirresistible - resistworthy
unirrelevant - relevant
ununusual - not strange, normal
unununusual - a bit odd, quirky
All of the above are currently being considered for inclusion in next year's publication of the Oxford English Dictionary, but don't be surprised if they don't make it.