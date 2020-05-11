Words You Might Not Be Familiar With

The English language is a 'living language'; it grows, develops and changes.

New words come into the language all the time, and are absorbed into it without so much as a blink of an eye. These include foreign words, and even slang words, or words coined as a result of new technology as it sprints on, and attempts to leave behind, in its dust, the language that will describe it.

With this in mind, TheSpoof.com has put together a short list of words that you may not have heard of before, along with their meanings.

apartment - part of a ment - not all of it

arkommodate - to house, as Noah did, on a water-borne vessel

castanets - flattened testicles

decisivish - very nearly decisive

disdecisiveful - the quality of being unable to make other people unable to make their minds up

dishome - two meanings:

1) used to describe the home where the speaker currently is

2) to chuck someone out of their dwelling

disuninterested - showing a keen enthusiasm for something

dividedless - a complex mathematical operation

exexpensive - describes an item that was once expensive, but no longer is

hellless - having not purgatorial menace, but one too many letters

illoyal - loyal whilst feeling 'under the weather'

imhonestless - truthful

iradequate - sounds like 'eradicate', but has a different meaning

legalish - descriptive of a criminal act that is so very nearly legal

lert - someone who blindly swallows everything the government says

literatality - the ability to read complex words

mendacity - possessing the capability to fix things

possiful - full of possibilities

prefix - preparation done before one fixes something

prepare - the moments leading up to paring something

prodigal - to poke a bird of prey, perhaps with a long stick

pro-life - the day-to-day routine of a prole

relentlessnessless - a distinct and unrelentful dearth of relentation

retaliate - to taliate again

unendless - uninfinite

unirresistible - resistworthy

unirrelevant - relevant

ununusual - not strange, normal

unununusual - a bit odd, quirky

All of the above are currently being considered for inclusion in next year's publication of the Oxford English Dictionary, but don't be surprised if they don't make it.