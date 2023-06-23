Britney Spears and Anderson Cooper spotted frolocking at a nude beach down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 June 2023

image for Britney Spears and Anderson Cooper spotted frolocking at a nude beach down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Britney and Anderson recently got matching hot dog tattoos

One of the nation's most unlikely couple is quickly becoming "America's Favorite Couple."

Blonde songstress Britney "Oops! I Did It Again" Spears and her so-called BFF Anderson "Andy" Cooper were recently spotted down in Cabo San Lucas' infamous nude beach, La Playa Nudista.

An eye witness said that the couple were both as naked as jaybirds, and paparazzi were trying desperately to snap a pic of their new famous matching tattoos.

He reported that Britney was singing love songs to Coop as he read a copy of The National Inquirer.

Pico de Gallo, with Tittle Tattle Tonight, said that he knows both Brit and Andy very well and he hasn't seen a happier couple since Taylor Swift and Anson Mount. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Anderson CooperBritney Spears

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more