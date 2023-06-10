Meet Dolly Parton's new backup band

Saturday, 10 June 2023

Dolly is thrilled that her new backup band members are all teatotalers.

Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine is reporting that Dolly Parton has just fired her band and she now has a brand new backup band.

Writer Buck Yazoo stated that he talked in person with Miss Parton who divulged that she just got tired of her band members getting high on moonshine.

She noted that once in a while was fine, but not every darned night.

Parton added that the drummer Cordell "Sticks" Huckaboot, would get so friggin' plastered that on several occasions he was not even playing the same song that Dolly was singing and the band was playing.

SIDENOTE: Miss Dolly's new band is named The Tennessee Holler Hillbilly Band and it is made up of four cousins, Abner Snook, Dusty Honeywax, and Homer and Cy Cayuga.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

