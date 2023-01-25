Dolly Parton Opens Up a Pole Dancing Lounge Called Tit For Tat

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - (Entertainment Satire) - Traci Diddle, top notch reporter with The National Rumblings News Agency, has just broken the story that country singer Dolly Parton has just opened up a pole dancing lounge in downtown Memphis.

The humongous titted Parton, who measures 48-24-36, says that she has always wanted to own a club where women can dance on a pole and rake in lots, and lots of dinero (money), as they say in East Los Angeles.

Parton told Miss Diddle that she has hired 16 hot, sexy, horny-as-hell dancers who will strut their stuff to some of her tunes including, "Jolene," "9 To 5," and "Hey Cowboy, Kiss My Cornbread."

