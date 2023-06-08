Taylor Swift and Anson Mount get matching tattoos

Songstress Taylor Swift and Wild West actor Anson Mount recently got matching tattoos on a visit to Deadwood, South Dakota.

The matching tattoos spell out "His & Hers."

The couple have become very, very close and the "M" word has been mentioned from time to time. (No, Tay Tay, your muffin-top is adorable, ignore the haters!)

Reporter Velveeta Maracas with The News Blues News Agency recently stated that a close friend of Taylor's said that she saw the blonde tressed singer skimming through a book titled, "Two Million Names For Babies."

The friend commented, "I think it sucks. When they get older, they'll need a grown-up name! She's so shallow, always thinking about herself."

It is no secret that Tay-Tay and Anson have become closer than peanut butter and jelly between two slices of bread. (God, I'm hungry...please send food!)